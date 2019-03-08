



HOPKINTON (CBS) – Hopkinton has been named the Safest City In America for 2019.

The report, released by Safewise, a home safety review company, measured violent crime and property crime rates, as well as noting population and income figures.

Hopkinton, which jumped 72 places since last year, reported no violent crime and a property crime rate seven times lower than the national average. It has a population of 17,348 and a median income of $151,357.

Hopkinton Police Chief Edward Lee said the police department, “takes great pride in our commitment to professionalism and our continuous training to provide the best service possible for the community.”

Other Massachusetts towns on the list included Norton (#6), Shrewsbury (#11), Northboro (#45), Franklin (#75), Needham (#82) and Reading (#95).