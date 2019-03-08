



NORWELL (CBS) – A State Trooper was treated for possible exposure to the deadly opioid fentanyl overnight.

The trooper, who has not been identified, had arrested a woman who told him she had fentanyl on her in the cruiser. The trooper drove to the Norwell Barracks and during booking, State Police said “a substance was found on the arrestees clothing that the arrestee described as being fentanyl.”

A hazardous materials team was brought in to remove the substance from the barracks around 2 a.m. The barracks and the trooper’s cruiser were decontaminated.

The substance was sent for testing by a regional hazardous materials team, but State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said they were unable to determine if that substance was fentanyl.

The trooper was taken to South Shore Hospital as a precaution. The woman who was arrested refused treatment, Procopio said, and was not taken to the hospital. Neither one showed any signs of exposure, according to police.

The woman, who’s name has not been released, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and drug possession.