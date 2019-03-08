GOFFSTOWN, N.H. (CBS) – Police are now asking for the public’s help in their search for the person who put a burned Confederate flag in a mailbox in Goffstown, New Hampshire.

It happened back in early December, but officers haven’t been able to generate any leads.

In a statement Thursday, Goffstown Police said it “has exhausted all resources to include the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Scott Rousseau at 603-497-4858.