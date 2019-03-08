Filed Under:Confederate Flag, Goffstown NH

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. (CBS) – Police are now asking for the public’s help in their search for the person who put a burned Confederate flag in a mailbox in Goffstown, New Hampshire.

It happened back in early December, but officers haven’t been able to generate any leads.

In a statement Thursday, Goffstown Police said it “has exhausted all resources to include the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”

A burnt Confederate flag was placed in a resident’s mailbox. (Photo credit: Goffstown Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Scott Rousseau at 603-497-4858.

