



CAMBRIDGE (Hoodline) – Looking to sample some of the best seafood around? Cambridge has plenty of top seafood spots. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top rated seafood sources, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Alive & Kicking Lobsters

Alive & Kicking Lobsters. | Photo: Cartoon W./Yelp

Topping the list is Alive & Kicking Lobsters. Located at 269 Putnam Ave. in Riverside, the spot to score seafood and sandwiches is the highest rated seafood spot in Cambridge, boasting 4.5 stars out of 745 reviews on Yelp.

2. Little Donkey

PHOTO: little donkey/YELP

Next up is the Port – Area 4’s Little Donkey, situated at 505 Massachusetts Ave. With four stars out of 637 reviews on Yelp, the bar, which offers tapas, seafood and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Muqueca Restaurant

PHOTO: yuka y./YELP

Wellington-Harrington’s Muqueca Restaurant, located at 1008 Cambridge St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Latin American and Brazilian spot, which offers seafood and more, four stars out of 613 reviews.

4. The Hourly Oyster House

Photo: akira s./Yelp

The Hourly Oyster House, a bar that offers seafood and more in Riverside, is another go-to, with four stars out of 283 Yelp reviews. Head over to 15 Dunster St. to see for yourself.

5. Waypoint

PHOTO: zara z./YELP

Also in Riverside, check out Waypoint, which has earned four stars out of 275 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bar and New American spot, which offers seafood and more, at 1030 Mass Ave.