



BOSTON (CBS) — For a few hours, it looked like Antonio Brown may actually land in Buffalo this offseason.

But the Buffalo Bills are now officially out of the trade sweepstakes for the superstar wide receiver, the team announced Friday morning.

A statement from GM Brandon Beane. pic.twitter.com/GK8wMqFTCA — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) March 8, 2019

The Bills and Steelers were engaged in trade talks for Pittsburgh’s disgruntled star on Thursday, and NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported that the two sides were closing in on a deal late Thursday night. But that was debunked quickly, and by Friday morning, talks between the Steelers and Bills were over. The talks reportedly broke off because Brown did not want to play in Buffalo.

Brown was unwilling to go to Buffalo, period. Wasnt even a matter of money at that point. So the deal fell through. Steelers and Bills had stopped talking and both sides had moved on. Market for Brown is pretty bleak right now — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 8, 2019

At least we got some funny memes out of the ordeal.

Pittsburgh was reportedly looking to have a Brown trade in place before the weekend, but that doesn’t appear likely anymore.

As talks continue on a potential Antonio Brown trade, and the situation continues to be fluid, “nothing is close” at this time, per a source. The Brown saga goes on. The Steelers has told teams that they expected, and wanted, this in place by Friday. That now looks challenging. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2019

Brown is one of the most talented and productive receivers in the game, finishing last season with 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns. He did that in 15 games because he didn’t play in Pittsburgh’s must-win Week 17 game after he refused to practice in the week leading up following an altercation with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Brown demanded a trade after Pittsburgh’s season ended.

The 30-year-old Brown is a seven-time Pro Bowler with 74 touchdowns over his nine-year career.