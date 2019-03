DORCHESTER (CBS) – There was a road full of rubbish at the start of the morning rush hour in Dorchester Thursday.

A trash truck spilled garbage for about 75 yards along the westbound side of Morton Street around 6 a.m.

State Police shut down part of the street for the cleanup. A front-loader was brought in to scoop up the garbage.

The street was re-opened around 8 a.m.

No word yet on what caused the spill or if the truck driver will be charged.