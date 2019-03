WILMINGTON (CBS) – Police are searching for a missing Wilmington woman who hasn’t been heard from in several days.

Wilmington Police said 39-year-old Kimberly Landry last had contact with her family on Tuesday.

She also has ties to the Lowell area.

Landry is described as 5’1” tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair. She drives a black Mitsubishi Galant.

Anyone who knows where Landry is should call Wilmington Police at (978) 658-5071.