Charlotte Russe


SAN DIEGO (CBS) – Women’s clothing retailer Charlotte Russe is closing all of its stores and holding a going-out-of-business sale starting Thursday.

A message on Charlotte Russe’s website says their online store has closed and all stores are going out of business.

Last month the company filed for bankruptcy and closed about 94 stores in malls nationwide.

Charlotte Russe was founded in 1975 and has about 8,700 employees. A handful of stores are still open in the Boston area for now.

