CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A Cambridge man has pleaded not guilty to ammunitions charges Wednesday after his roommate said she heard him talking about shooting sprees, mass shootings and starting a revolution.

Brian Schwarztrauber’s roommate reported her concerns to police Saturday, saying she heard him on the phone with someone saying the phrases “shooting spree,” “with ammo strapped to my back,” and “I’ll shoot through windshields if I have to.”

Schwarztrauber, 54, a finance and accounting consultant, was placed into protective custody while allegedly intoxicated at a gun show in Wilmington on Sunday. He was found to have 150 rounds of 9mm ammunition illegally, police said. Police also reported that a search of Scwarztrauber’s room yielded 20 rounds of ammunition in Schwarztrauber’s nightstand.

Middlesex prosecutor Sam Zaganjori alleged at the arraignment that Schwarztrauber was about to get a sniper rifle.

Much of Schwarztrauber’s alleged anger was politically motivated, according to police. A police report said that Schwarztrauber had a particular hatred for the Democratic party.

Authorities said Schwarztrauber does not have a Massachusetts license to carry or a firearms identification card.

Schwarztrauber was charged with one count of unlawful possession of ammunition at Cambridge District Court. His bail was set at $25,000 cash, with orders to stay away from potential witnesses, gun shows and any store that sells guns.

A pretrial hearing will be held April 2.