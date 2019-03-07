QUINCY (CBS) – Two federal court officers were accidentally shot Thursday afternoon at a Boston Police firing range. The officers, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

It happened around 2 p.m. on Moon Island in Quincy. Boston Police said the victims were from another agency.

Sources told WBZ-TV chief investigative reporter Cheryl Fiandaca a federal court officer accidentally shot himself in the arm and the bullet then hit a second officer in the buttocks.

The U.S. Marshals Service confirmed the officers are contract employees of Walden Security.

Several ambulances could be seen leaving the facility and traveling to Boston Medical Center.

A Boston Police team is headed to the facility to investigate.

No further information is currently available.