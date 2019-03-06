



WORCESTER (CBS) – A man linked to the suspicious death of a missing grandfather in Worcester will be in court Wednesday.

The body of 68-year-old Marcelino Mueces was found buried in a shallow grave in the basement of an apartment building on Penn Avenue.

Thomas Garon, 53, who lives in the building, was arrested Tuesday. He will be arraigned in Worcester District Court on charges of moving a body, identity theft and lying to police.

Police have not said how Mueces died. His girlfriend reported him missing February 19. One week later, officers say they got a break in the case when Garon was spotted parking Mueces’s pickup truck on Villa Nova Street and cashing his last check after he vanished.

Police got a search warrant for his apartment building and found Mueces’s body in the basement grave Saturday.

Investigators said the two men knew each other, but would not give specifics. Garon could face more charges as the investigation continues.

Mueces had seven children and seven grandchildren.