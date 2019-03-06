BOSTON (CBS) – Several passengers became sick on a JetBlue flight during a rough landing at Logan Airport Wednesday morning.

“Really bad, a lot of people feel sick,” said passenger Johanny Garcia.

A MassPort fire engine could be seen near the gate for JetBlue Flight 924 just before 11 a.m.

One passenger tweeted about a “crazy landing” on the flight, which arrived from the Dominican Republic. The passenger said several people on board were vomiting and two others were taken off the flight on stretchers.

“It was a little bit crazy, like a roller coaster,” said Hector Rodriguez.

JetBlue said two customers “reported severe motion sickness” on the flight. “Out of an abundance of caution, the crew requested medical assistance to meet the customers at the gate,” JetBlue said. “Both customers declined medical attention and continued on to customs.”