PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A new play about Buddy Cianci, the infamous mayor of Providence who was forced out of office twice due to felonies, will debut in September.

Trinity Repertory Company on Tuesday announced that “The Prince of Providence” is scheduled to run Sept. 12 through Oct. 20. It’s based on the book by former Providence Journal reporter Mike Stanton and written by playwright George Brant. Obie award-winner Taibi Magar will direct.

Buddy Cianci in 2001. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)

Trinity’s Artistic Director Curt Columbus called Cianci “larger than life” and said they had wanted to tell his story for many years.

Cianci was mayor of Rhode Island’s capital city for a total of more than 20 years. In 2002, he was convicted of corruption and was sentenced to 4 ½ years in federal prison. The Republican-turned-independent died in 2016.

