Taunton

TAUNTON (CBS) — Two people were rushed to the hospital Saturday after a violent encounter in Taunton. For much of the morning, Broadway Street was blocked off as police investigated a stabbing.

“At approximately 6 a.m., while on patrol on Broadway Street, an officer noticed a disturbance in the roadway between two people,” said a police statement.

One of them was stabbed and the other had unspecified injuries, according to police. They were both taken to area hospitals.

The events surrounding the stabbing are still unclear; police are investigating.

