TAUNTON (CBS) — Two people were rushed to the hospital Saturday after a violent encounter in Taunton. For much of the morning, Broadway Street was blocked off as police investigated a stabbing.

“At approximately 6 a.m., while on patrol on Broadway Street, an officer noticed a disturbance in the roadway between two people,” said a police statement.

One of them was stabbed and the other had unspecified injuries, according to police. They were both taken to area hospitals.

Taunton police investigate a gruesome crime scene downtown. Two taken to the hospital. Terrified neighbors say the crime here is too much #wbz pic.twitter.com/GuoQenf6m4 — Paul Burton (@PaulWBZ) March 2, 2019

The events surrounding the stabbing are still unclear; police are investigating.