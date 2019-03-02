



BOSTON (CBS) — Nearly a month removed from the Super Bowl, the Patriots are set to make their first significant roster move.

The Patriots have informed veteran tight end Dwayne Allen that they intend to release him. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news.

Patriots have informed tight end Dwayne Allen that they are releasing him, per source. They have expressed an interest in signing him back for less money, but he will be free. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 2, 2019

As Schefter noted, the release won’t rule out a potential reunion later this offseason. But Allen, not eager to take a paycut, will explore free agency,

Allen, 29, was used primarily as a blocker after being acquired by the Patriots in a trade prior to the 2017 season. He played in 29 of a possible 32 regular-season games and all six postseason games.

He caught 13 total passes for 113 yards and one touchdown combined in the two regular seasons. He did not record a catch in either postseason appearance.

He took just 32.6 percent of the Patriots’ offensive snaps in 2018, after taking 41.7 percent of the team’s offensive snaps the year before.

During the Patriots’ postseason run to the Super Bowl this past season, Allen played 26.2 percent of the snaps.

Last offseason, Allen agreed to take a pay cut to remain with the Patriots.

After making $3.38 million in base salary last year, Allen was due to make a $6.9 million salary in 2019, while carrying a cap hit higher than $7.3 million.

In his five seasons in Indianapolis after being drafted 64th overall in 2012, Allen caught 126 passes for 1,451 yards and 19 touchdowns in 57 games played.

The release of a tight end is sure to add fuel to the speculation regarding Rob Gronkowski’s potential with the team, though the release of Allen was most likely made independent of any decision from Gronkowski on playing or returning.