WEATHER ALERT:More Snow To Come Late Sunday
  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMCollege Basketball
    4:00 PMCollege Basketball
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Snow Totals


BOSTON (CBS) — While it may not have been as much snow as initally anticipated, some Mass. towns were hit with several inches of snow Saturday. Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton.

Snowfall reports as of 1:50 p.m.:
Wellfleet 5.0″
Provincetown 4.5″ or 4.3″
West Barnstable 4.3″
Marstons Mills 4.2″
South Dennis 4.2″
East Bridgewater 4.0″
Chatham 3.8″ or 3.5″
Hingham 2.8″
Brockton 2.5″
Westborough 2.3″
Malden 1.8″
Lynn 1.8″
Fitchburg 1.5″
North Weymouth 1.5″
Dracut 1.2″

Snowfall reports as of 12:30 p.m.:
West Yarmouth 4.0″
Acushnet 4.0″
Brewster 4.0″
Assonet 4.0″
Mashpee 4.0″ (Second spotter report of 2.8″)
Taunton 3.9″
East Freetown 3.6″
Truro 3.5″
Fall River 3.3″
Pembroke 3.3″
Middleboro 3.2″
Hyannis 3.2″ or 1.5″
Dorchester 3.0″
Harwich 3.0″
Eastham 3.0″
Dennis 3.0″
Plymouth (Seven Hills – West Plymouth): 3.0″
New Bedford 3.0″
Westport 3.0″
East Harwich 3.0″
Franklin 3.0″
Canton  2.5″
Shrewsbury 2.5″
Weymouth 2.4″
Fairhaven – West Island: 2.3″
North Grafton 2.2″
Holbrook 2.0″
Mendon 2.0″
Scituate 2.0″
Winthrop: 1.9″
Lexington 1.6″
Sterling 1.0″
Methuen 1.0″
Carlisle 1.0″

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s