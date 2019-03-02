



BOSTON (CBS) — While it may not have been as much snow as initally anticipated, some Mass. towns were hit with several inches of snow Saturday. Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton.

Snowfall reports as of 1:50 p.m.:

Wellfleet 5.0″

Provincetown 4.5″ or 4.3″

West Barnstable 4.3″

Marstons Mills 4.2″

South Dennis 4.2″

East Bridgewater 4.0″

Chatham 3.8″ or 3.5″

Hingham 2.8″

Brockton 2.5″

Westborough 2.3″

Malden 1.8″

Lynn 1.8″

Fitchburg 1.5″

North Weymouth 1.5″

Dracut 1.2″

Snowfall reports as of 12:30 p.m.:

West Yarmouth 4.0″

Acushnet 4.0″

Brewster 4.0″

Assonet 4.0″

Mashpee 4.0″ (Second spotter report of 2.8″)

Taunton 3.9″

East Freetown 3.6″

Truro 3.5″

Fall River 3.3″

Pembroke 3.3″

Middleboro 3.2″

Hyannis 3.2″ or 1.5″

Dorchester 3.0″

Harwich 3.0″

Eastham 3.0″

Dennis 3.0″

Plymouth (Seven Hills – West Plymouth): 3.0″

New Bedford 3.0″

Westport 3.0″

East Harwich 3.0″

Franklin 3.0″

Canton 2.5″

Shrewsbury 2.5″

Weymouth 2.4″

Fairhaven – West Island: 2.3″

North Grafton 2.2″

Holbrook 2.0″

Mendon 2.0″

Scituate 2.0″

Winthrop: 1.9″

Lexington 1.6″

Sterling 1.0″

Methuen 1.0″

Carlisle 1.0″