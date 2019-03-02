WEATHER ALERT:More Snow To Come Late Sunday
BOSTON (CBS) – Police arrested two men on gun-related charges outside Club Icon early Saturday morning. Witnesses said they saw the men getting a gun out of a parked car after an argument inside the club.

Club Icon is owned by the same group which owns Venu, and the clubs are located next to each other on Warrenton Street in Boston’s theater district. Venu is the club where Jassy Correia celebrated her 23rd birthday Saturday, Feb. 23.

According to police, Israel Cherry, 24, of Somerville, and Jerome Belle, 24, of Randolph, got into a verbal altercation with another group inside Icon, were removed by club security, then retrieved a gun from a nearby parked car.

(Photo credit: Boston Police Department)

Officers stopped Cherry at the corner of Stuart and Warrenton streets, where, police said, there was a violent struggle. Police said they recovered a loaded .40 caliber Glock 23 Gen 4 handgun from the suspect’s right jacket pocket.

Belle was found in the parked car and arrested.

Both suspects will appear in Boston Municipal Court on Monday on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of a large capacity feeding device.

