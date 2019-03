BOSTON (CBS) – Snow may be headed this way, but that didn’t stop crowds from flocking to Sullivan’s Castle Island for their spring opening on Friday.

The iconic spot for hot dogs, burgers, seafood and ice cream celebrated the start of its 68th season with half-price dogs.

Photos show people lined up out the door in their winter coats and hats.

Sullivan’s is open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to sunset.