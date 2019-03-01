DORCHESTER (CBS) – If you purchased a Mass Cash ticket in Seekonk or Framingham in March of last year, you might want to dig it out and check the numbers.

Two unclaimed $100,000 Mass Cash prizes are about to expire, the Massachusetts State Lottery said Friday.

The first ticket was bought at the Stop and Shop on Newman Avenue in Seekonk for the March 9, 2018 drawing. It must be claimed by March 8. The winning numbers were 12-16-23-26-28.

The second ticket was bought at Friendly Farms on Cochituate Road in Framingham for the March 24, 2018 drawing. It must be claimed by March 22. Those winning numbers were 01-03-06-31-35.

Unclaimed lottery prizes will be distributed as part of the lottery’s profit to Massachusetts cities and towns.

All winnings of $50,000 or more must be claimed at lottery headquarter on Mount Vernon Street in Dorchester.