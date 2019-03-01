



MILTON (CBS) – There will be extra police patrols at Curry College Friday after a threat was found on campus.

The threatening graffiti was found in a bathroom in an academic building Thursday, according to school spokesman Terence Burke. There are no details on what it said, but the graffiti has been removed.

Burke said police and the campus community were notified about the message. Milton police found no immediate threat, but they are looking into it with campus police.

“Curry College is highly committed to creating a safe, inclusive, and bias-free environment for our students, faculty, and staff and we are taking this incident very seriously,” the school said in a statement Friday.