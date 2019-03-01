BOSTON (CBS) – Anyone who rode the Boston Express, bus #5178, from 8:30 p.m.-midnight Tuesday may have been exposed to measles.

An international traveler who rode a bus from South Station to Manchester, New Hampshire, on that bus has now been diagnosed with measles, the New Hampshire Division of Public Health Services confirmed.

The bus left Boston Logan International Airport at 9:25 p.m. with passengers on board and then picked up the infectious traveler and others at 10 p.m. at South Station in Boston. The bus made stops to drop passengers in Tyngsboro at 10:45 p.m.; Nashua, New Hampshire, at 11 p.m.; and arrived at its final destination in Manchester, New Hampshire, at 11:30 p.m.

Anyone who rode on the same bus is potentially exposed.

“Measles is a very contagious disease that can be transmitted through the air. Anybody that believes they may have been exposed on Feb. 26th at either South Station or as a passenger on the Boston Express Line bus #5178 and is not vaccinated or immune is strongly encouraged to call the New Hampshire Division of Public Health Services,” said Dr. Benjamin Chan, state epidemiologist. “For those who are able to receive the vaccine, vaccination within 72 hours of exposure can help prevent disease, but people may still benefit from vaccination even after this time period. For those who are not able to receive the vaccine due to medical reasons, there are other available treatments which can help prevent disease.”

The incubation period for measles from the time of exposure is seven to 21 days, typically two weeks. Symptoms of measles infection usually begin with high fever, cough, runny nose and conjunctivitis several days prior to the development of a body rash. Anyone who suspects they may have measles should contact a health care facility.

The DPHS is urging anyone who may have been on the bus to check their measles vaccination and immunity status with their primary care doctor. Anyone who was exposed and is not vaccinated should get vaccinated immediately, according to DPHS.

Anyone with questions can contact the public health nurse on call at 603-271-4496 (603-271-5300 after hours).