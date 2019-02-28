BOSTON (CBS) — At long last, the Offseason Of Bryce is over. Bryce Harper has made his choice.

That choice is to join the Philadelphia Phillies, as first reported Thursday by Jon Heyman.

Breaking: Bryce to the Phillies — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 28, 2019

And, it comes as no surprise, Harper is getting paid.

Bryce Harper’s deal with the Phillies will be for 13 years and $330M, league sources tell ESPN. It will not include any opt-outs. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 28, 2019

That announcement ends a months-long journey of free agency for Harper, the 26-year-old who along with Manny Machado was the biggest name on the market this winter. Despite that status, it took Harper quite a long time to make up his mind, with the Nationals, Dodgers, Giants, Phillies, and Cubs all rumored to have at least tested the Harper waters.

Throughout it all, Philadelphia’s offer remained on the table, and it appears as though Harper has finally decided to take it.

In his seven-year career, Harper has hit .279 with a .900 OPS, 184 home runs and 521 RBIs in 927 games played. He earned National League MVP honors in 2015, and he is a six-time All-Star.

Last year, Harper batted just .249 but led the league in walks (130) and maintained an .889 OPS (10th-best in the NL) while belting 34 home runs and driving in 100 runs.