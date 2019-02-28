



People with type 2 diabetes may want to consider ditching the meat. A small study in the journal Nutrients found a plant-based diet could help improve blood sugar levels.

Previous studies have shown that plant-based meals can improve insulin resistance in people who are overweight and that people who adhere to a plant-based diet have half the risk of developing diabetes compared to meat eaters.

In this study, researchers looked at 20 men with type 2 diabetes and fed them either a tofu-based veggie burger or a meat-based burger that contained the same amount of calories. They found that the men on the plant-based meal produced more insulin and other hormones that can help lower blood glucose levels.

Scientists say this is evidence that a plant-based diet should be considered a front-line treatment for type 2 diabetes.