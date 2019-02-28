



REVERE (CBS) – A MassDOT employee was hit by an impaired driver in a stolen Uber overnight in Revere, State Police said.

The worker was getting out of his pickup truck at an accident scene on Route 1 north just after midnight when a car hit him. Troopers said the truck’s lighted arrow board was on as he was getting out of the pickup.

Police arrested the driver, who they say was in a stolen Uber. He was charged with operating under the influence and motor vehicle theft. His name was not made public.

The MassDOT worker, who has not been identified, was taken to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital with what police described as “non-life-threatening” injuries.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.