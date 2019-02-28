WEATHER ALERT:School Closings, Delays
BOSTON (CBS) – Several inches of snow fell across southern New England late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.

Hanover 4.5″
Chelmsford 4.0″
Clinton 4.0″
Taunton 4.0″
Brockton 4.0″
Westboro 4.0″
Hopkinton 4.0″
Bellingham 4.0″
Attleboro 3.6″
Danvers 3.5″
Plymouth 3.1″
Natick 3.1″
Malden 3.0″
Swansea 3.0″
Shrewsbury 3.0″
Middleboro 3.0″
Lakeville 3.0″
Westfield 3.0″
Boston Logan Airport 0.8″

