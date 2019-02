LAWRENCE (CBS) – One person was killed after a car went flying off a ramp and crashed in Lawrence early Wednesday morning.

State police said the driver “failed to negotiate” the turn and went airborne off the Marston Street ramp onto 495 south around 2:50 a.m. before crashing and rolling.

The driver, who has not been identified, was the only person in the car.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.