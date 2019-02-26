



WRENTHAM (CBS) – Rich Mattson can’t believe what came smashing through his windshield yesterday on his way home from work. “It was like 30 feet up and it came down as I stopped at a set of lights and went straight through the windshield,” Mattson said.

Mattson says as he was driving down Route 1 in Wrentham when a reflective lane marker somehow came loose and shot up into his windshield. “A car in front of me went into the left lane and hit something and shot it up into the air and smashed right though my windshield right in front of my face,” Mattson said.

He immediately pulled over and called 911. Massachusetts Department of Transportation says these raised pavement markers have become dislodged in the past. They actually stopped installing them in 2005 and are in the process of removing them off the highways as they repave road surfaces.

“I am thankful that it didn’t come all the way through the windshield. I don’t think it was negligent on anyone,” Mattson said.

He says he was actually on his way to pick up his two children from daycare when this happened. He is so thankful that they were not with him in his truck. “I have two small kids one sits right behind me and the other on this side and thank god they were not in the car you know,” Mattson said.

The 33-year-old Walpole DPW worker says he spends a lot of time on the highway and has never encountered anything like this before. He’s thankful he did not get injured. “Thankfully whoever made the windshield did a good job. I hugged the kids longer last night,” he said.