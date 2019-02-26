BOSTON (CBS) — Marcus Johansson does not have to wait long to make his Boston Bruins debut. The newly acquired forward will be in the lineup Tuesday night when Boston hosts the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden.

Johansson, acquired Monday from the New Jersey Devils ahead of the NHL trade deadline, will be skating on the right side of Boston’s second line with David Krecji and Jake DeBrusk, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy announced after Tuesday’s morning skate.

The 28-year-old spent most of his time in New Jersey on the left side, but Boston GM Don Sweeney lauded Johansson as a productive “three-position player” after making the trade on Monday. He tallied 12 goals and 15 assists in 48 games with the Devils this season, with 102 goals and 188 helpers over his nine-year career.

Johansson will make some history for the Bruins when he hits the ice. He’ll be the first player in franchise history to don the No. 90 sweater for Boston.