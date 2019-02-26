



BOSTON (CBS) — Folks in Boston may not be feeling too great about the Celtics’ odds to raise Banner 18 this summer, but the folks in Vegas are still giving them a bettor’s chance.

Despite their disappointing 37-23 record and seat as the fifth-seed in the Eastern Conference at the moment, OddsShark has given the Celtics the third-best odds to win it all this season. They are currently slotted in with the Milwaukee Bucks at +950, trailing only the Toronto Raptors and the favorite Golden State Warriors.

Updated odds to win the NBA Championship: GSW -230

TOR +750

BOS/MIL +950

PHI +1000

LAL +1100

HOU +1300

OKC +1500

DEN +2200

SAS/UTA +7500

POR +10000

CHA/DET/IND +12500

BKN/DAL/MIA +15000

LAC/MIN/NO/WAS +17500

SAC +20000

ORL +25000

MEM +35000

ATL +200000

CHI/CLE/NYK/PHO +300000 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) February 26, 2019

Is it kind of weird that the Celtics have the same odds at a team that currently owns a nine-game lead over them in the East? A little bit, especially since Milwaukee is 2-1 against the C’s this season and currently employs the best player in the Eastern Conference in Giannis Antetokounmpo.

But Boston has proven this season that despite all the dysfunction and disappointing losses, they can still compete — and beat — the best teams in the East. Kyrie Irving has proclaimed his faith in the team, saying he doesn’t think anyone will be able to beat them in a seven-game series when the playoffs roll around. Vegas appears to agree with him, at least to an extent.