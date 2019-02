SPRINGFIELD (CBS) – Aerosmith is coming back to Massachusetts this summer for four shows in Springfield.

🎶We don't want to miss a thing.🎶 Especially any moments with @Aerosmith coming to MGM Springfield! You have 4 chances to see them at @MM_Center LIVE this August. Tickets on sale Friday. https://t.co/1IsmShR2XQ pic.twitter.com/ZPIia6ckpo — MGM Springfield (@MGMSpringfield) February 26, 2019

MGM Springfield says the band will play four nights at the MassMutual Center – August 21, 24, 26 and 29 – before they resume their residency in Las Vegas.

The shows are part of MGM Springfield’s first anniversary celebration.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m.

Aerosmith has not played in Springfield since January 1990, according to MassLive.