SHREWSBURY (CBS) — A person was hit and killed by a car on Route 9 in Shrewsbury Sunday night, police said. First responders rushed to the scene in front of the Domino’s Pizza near Svenson Road around 7:15 p.m.

The person was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center but later died.

According to police, a Subaru Crosstrack was traveling eastbound in the right lane of Route 9 when it hit someone in that lane.

The driver, Kimberly Ouellette, 39, of Westboro, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police. No charges have been filed at this time.

Route 9 East was closed for about four hours as police investigated.

The victim has not been publicly identified pending family notification.