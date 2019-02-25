WATCH LIVE:2 p.m. Palm Beach State Attorney News Conference On Robert Kraft Case
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Pedestrian Crash, Local TV, Route 9, Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY (CBS) — A person was hit and killed by a car on Route 9 in Shrewsbury Sunday night, police said. First responders rushed to the scene in front of the Domino’s Pizza near Svenson Road around 7:15 p.m.

The person was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center but later died.

According to police, a Subaru Crosstrack was traveling eastbound in the right lane of Route 9 when it hit someone in that lane.

Police shut down Route 9 East in Shrewsbury to investigate a fatal pedestrian crash (WBZ-TV)

The driver, Kimberly Ouellette, 39, of Westboro, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police. No charges have been filed at this time.

Route 9 East was closed for about four hours as police investigated.

The victim has not been publicly identified pending family notification.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s