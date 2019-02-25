



BOSTON (CBS) — The flu is still here and, according to the CDC, it’s getting more aggressive.

There are always multiple strains that infect people during any given flu season.

Now officials say the most predominant strain is no longer a milder one, but one that is more severe accounts for almost half of all new cases. And there is still a lot more flu to come.

The good news is that this year’s vaccine is more effective than last year’s, especially among kids, which is why vaccinating children is so important to stem the spread of infection.

Since there is still flu out there, if you or your child haven’t been vaccinated it’s still worth doing it, but do it quickly.

So far, nationwide, more than 40 kids have died from flu-related complications and more than 22,000 adults.