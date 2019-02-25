Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The new Blue Hill Avenue station was open for commuters Monday. The station, which is along the Fairmount Line of the Commuter Rail, is a quarter mile from Mattapan Square.
It took over two years and nearly $17 million to build.
The MBTA said the project was completed on time and within the budget.
“It’s going to actually cut my commute by about 30 minutes,” Candice Williamson told WBZ-TV at the station. “Normally, I ride on the Mattapan trolley and the Red Line so this is going to definitely cut my commute. I can walk here, I’m within walking distance, about half a mile.”
