



BOSTON (CBS) – A trio of dogs up for adoption through Baypath Humane Society of Hopkinton were featured on WBZ-TV’s Pet Parade on Sunday, and their personalities offer a bit of something for any potential owner.

Wilma is a 3-month old who would be best in a home with older children. She nips a bit, and could use a little training. Wilma has great energy and plays with other dogs well, and also loves to snuggle.

Many people overlook Spencer because he’s a 10-year-old dog currently living in a foster home, but he would be a great addition to any family. Spencer’s excitement level is through the roof every time his owner comes home. He loves the woods and riding shotgun.

Bonnie, a 1.5-year-old dog, is in need of an adult only home. She’s a great companion for runners and can definitely keep pace. But Bonnie also loves coming home and being a couch potato.

For more information on these and other dogs, visit the Baypath Humane Society website.