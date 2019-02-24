  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) – A trio of dogs up for adoption through Baypath Humane Society of Hopkinton were featured on WBZ-TV’s Pet Parade on Sunday, and their personalities offer a bit of something for any potential owner.

Wilma is a 3-month old who would be best in a home with older children. She nips a bit, and could use a little training. Wilma has great energy and plays with other dogs well, and also loves to snuggle.

Wilma is a young dog up for adoption. (WBZ-TV)

Many people overlook Spencer because he’s a 10-year-old dog currently living in a foster home, but he would be a great addition to any family. Spencer’s excitement level is through the roof every time his owner comes home. He loves the woods and riding shotgun.

Bonnie from Baypath Humane Society of Hopkinton. (WBZ-TV)

Bonnie, a 1.5-year-old dog, is in need of an adult only home. She’s a great companion for runners and can definitely keep pace. But Bonnie also loves coming home and being a couch potato.

For more information on these and other dogs, visit the Baypath Humane Society website.

