GILMANTON, N.H. (CBS) – Police found the body of a man on Middle Route in Gilmanton, N.H. Saturday night. He was later identified as 52-year-old Leonard Maccassie Jr. of Laconia, N.H.

An autopsy was completed Sunday but the cause of death has not been officially ruled, N.H. State Police said.

No other information is available at this time.