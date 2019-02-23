WELLESLEY (CBS) – A Wellesley police officer is hospitalized after being hit and dragged by a car during an arrest Saturday night.

Police say the officer stopped a silver 2017 Nissan Altima with a temporary plate on Worcester Street at Route 128. While doing a routine check, the officer discovered the car was stolen and placed the suspect under arrest. The suspect struggled and began driving down Worcester Street, dragging the officer 15 feet before the officer was able to free himself.

The officer, who has not been identified, is at Beth Israel Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Police are looking for Theodore William Newton, 37, of Newark, Delaware, in connection with the incident. Newton is suspected of assault and battery on a police officer with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest and motor vehicle charges. He is described as 5’9”, with a thin build, close-trimmed facial hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black winter wool cap, black winter puffy jacket and dark colored jeans.