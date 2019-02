MANSFIELD (CBS) — A small plane crashed at the Mansfield Municipal Airport Saturday, the Mansfield Police Department confirmed.

“Please avoid Fruit St. in the interim to allow emergency vehicles access,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Police, the fire department, and other first responders responded to the scene around 12:36 p.m.

According to the F.A.A., two people were on board the Cessna 172 aircraft, but their conditions are unknown.

No other information is available at this time.