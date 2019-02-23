  • WBZ TV

Gilmanton NH

GILMANTON, N.H. (CBS) – Police have found the body of a man on Middle Route in Gilmanton, N.H.

Police have said an autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

The victim’s identity and cause of death have not been revealed.

