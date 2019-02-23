BOSTON (CBS) — Two supervising officers of the Boston Police Department are on leave after “time and attendance issues,” the department announced Friday. The officers were placed on leave on Feb. 15.

“While the two supervisors that have been placed on leave are assigned to the Evidence Management Unit, the Department is confident this is contained solely to an administrative issue and that the integrity of evidence stored at this location has not been affected or impacted,” said the announcement.

The department’s Internal Affairs Unit and the District Attorney’s Office will be investigating.

Police Commissioner William Gross called the alleged behavior “unacceptable” and “would not be tolerated.”

He also ordered every district to review their payroll.