BOSTON (AP) — Boston is taking a step toward recognizing the role slavery played at one of its most visited landmarks.

Democratic Mayor Mary Walsh’s administration has proposed spending $315,000 to restore 17th- and 18th-century artifacts found beneath Faneuil Hall as part of a project highlighting Boston’s role in the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

The proposal is among 56 community preservation projects worth $34 million that Walsh submitted to the City Council this month.

Kevin Peterson, of the New Democracy Coalition, praised the proposal but said Boston still needs to hold a public hearing on renaming the historic hall, which was financed by wealthy 18th-century slave owner Peter Faneuil.

Walsh has opposed the name change idea but has expressed support for establishing a slavery memorial at the site.

