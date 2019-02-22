



ATTLEBORO (CBS) – A massive crash involving several vehicles shut down Interstate 95 north in Attleboro early Friday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. between exits 5 and 6.

It’s not clear yet what caused the crash. The Total Traffic Network is reporting that a car travelling in the southbound lanes ran though the median and hit a car head-on in the northbound lanes.

A fire truck and emergency responders sealed off the highway, which was covered with scattered wreckage from several cars.

#MAtraffic Crash I-95 NB, N of I-295 in #Attleboro. ALL NB lanes currently closed. Seek alt route. Heavy delays. Assets are working on opening lanes. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 22, 2019

State Police are asking drivers to use another route for the morning rush hour. Traffic is being detoured off I-95 north at Exit 5. One lane was re-opened at 7:30 a.m. but delays are still significant.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.