Massive Crash Shuts Down Interstate 95 North In Attleboro
ATTLEBORO (CBS) – A massive crash involving several vehicles shut down Interstate 95 north in Attleboro early Friday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. between exits 5 and 6.

The crash scene on I-95 north in Attleboro Friday morning. (WBZ-TV)

It’s not clear yet what caused the crash. The Total Traffic Network is reporting that a car travelling in the southbound lanes ran though the median and hit a car head-on in the northbound lanes.

A fire truck and emergency responders sealed off the highway, which was covered with scattered wreckage from several cars.

State Police are asking drivers to use another route for the morning rush hour. Traffic is being detoured off I-95 north at Exit 5. One lane was re-opened at 7:30 a.m. but delays are still significant.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

