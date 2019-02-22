



BOSTON (CBS) – Are you a fan of Big Brother and have pictured yourself winning veto competitions or claiming victory as the Head of Household? Well, now is your chance. Big Brother is holding an open casting call in Boston next week.

Show producers will be at Ned Devine’s at Faneuil Hall on Wednesday, February 27 from 5 – 8 p.m. You don’t need to bring anything to apply for the show – just your personality.

Big Brother just wrapped up its 22nd season on CBS with its second Celebrity edition.