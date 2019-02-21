FALL RIVER (CBS) – Two girls, one 14 years old and one 15, are in custody Thursday, accused of the armed robbery of Fall River’s Bay Coast Bank.

According to police, a girl entered the Troy Street Bank on Wednesday afternoon wearing a Patriots sweater and black leggings. According to police, she slid a note to a bank employee demanding money or, said the note, the girl “would blow everything up and kill everybody.” The girl held her two hands together as if she was hiding something, police said.

The girl was given an undisclosed amount of money before running out the door.

Fall River Police used street cameras to follow the girl’s path. According to police, the cameras also caught her getting into a dark Toyota Camry with another girl.

The Camry’s license plate led police to a Mulberry Street home. At the home, police found two girls – one who was wearing leggings similar to the robber and one, now wearing the Patriots sweater, who had gotten into the Camry with her.

Police arrested both girls and charged them with armed robbery. Their names were not released.