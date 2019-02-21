



BOSTON (CBS/AP) – A local activist group is pledging to continue offering support for hate crime victims after Chicago police blasted “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett for allegedly staging a racist and homophobic attack on himself.

Smollett turned himself in and was arrested earlier Thursday to face accusations that he filed a false police report when he told authorities he was attacked in Chicago by two men who hurled racist and anti-gay slurs and looped a rope around his neck, police said. It’s alleged that he was unhappy about his salary and wanted to promote his career.

“He took advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career,” Superintendent Eddie Johnson told reporters at a news conference.

“This publicity stunt was a scar that Chicago didn’t earn and certainly didn’t deserve,” he later added.

Johnson said bogus police reports cause real harm, and he fears for future victims of real hate crimes.

“My concern is that hate crimes will now publicly be met with a level of skepticism that previously didn’t happen,” he said.

Boston Pride, an LGBTQ organization, said in a statement that they are “disheartened” by the news. They noted that at the time of the incident, they joined other activist groups in supporting Smollett and condemning the alleged hate crime.

Statement from Boston Pride Regarding Jussie Smollett pic.twitter.com/xaGsAYUgqM — Boston Pride (@bostonpride) February 21, 2019

“We can’t lose sight of the fact that members of the LGBTQ community continue to be vulnerable and face discrimination and violence every day,” Boston Pride said in a statement. “We will continue to offer our love and support to the members of our community who have been victims of hate crimes.”

Smollett, who plays a gay character on the hit Fox television show “Empire,” said he was attacked as he was walking home from a downtown Subway sandwich shop. He said the masked men beat him, made derogatory comments and yelled “This is MAGA country” — an apparent reference to President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again” — before fleeing.

In a statement Wednesday, attorneys Todd Pugh and Victor Henderson said Smollett “enjoys the presumption of innocence, particularly when there has been an investigation like this one where information, both true and false, has been repeatedly leaked.”

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)