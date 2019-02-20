



Attention parents, grandparents, baby shower guests, etc. — Walmart’s “Baby Savings Day” sale is coming up.

If you’re looking to save on items for babies and infants, Walmart is hosting a huge sale this weekend in stores and online through Feb. 28.

Cribs, clothes, car seats, pacifiers — all the baby essentials — will be on sale on Saturday, Feb. 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A full list of items can be found here.

Walmart stores in Avon, Chicopee, Fall River, Framingham, Leicester, Leominster, Lunenburg, Lynn, North Attleboro, North Dartmouth, North Oxford, Northboro, Plymouth, Quincy, Raynham, Springfield, Tewksbury, Walpole, Ware, Westfield, Weymouth, Whitinsville and Worcester are participating.

You can find a full list of participating stores here.