LEXINGTON (CBS) – A tire flew off a pickup truck and damaged at least one car on Interstate 95 in Lexington during rush hour Wednesday morning.

State Police say the tire came off a Ford commercial pickup truck around 7:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes and then slammed into a Jeep Compass.

This Ford truck lost a tire on I-95 south in Lexington Wednesday. (WBZ-TV)

No one was hurt.

The pickup truck ended up in the snow off the side of the highway near exit 30. The Jeep driver pulled over in the breakdown lane. The SUV ended up with a dented roof and a shattered windshield.

The damaged Jeep Compass after the crash Wednesday. (WBZ-TV)

Both vehicles were towed away.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

