BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Bruins are reportedly trading Ryan Donato to the Minnesota Wild for center Charlie Coyle. According To TSN’s Bob McKenzie, the Bruins will also send a fifth round pick to the Wild.

Donato played in 34 games for the Bruins this season before being shipped down to Providence.

Charlie Coyle is heading to the Boston Bruins. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 20, 2019

Not official but hearing the trade is Coyle to BOS in exchange for Ryan Donato and a fifth-round pick. Details to come. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 20, 2019

Coyle, a Weymouth native, played at Boston University and was a first round pick of the San Jose Sharks in 2010.

Coyle had 18 assists and 10 goals for the Wild this season.