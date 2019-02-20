



WILMIINGTON (CBS) – A new survey looks at the healthiest real estate markets and Wilmington, Massachusetts ranks among the best in the country.

Wilmington came in at No. 7 on the list. The SmartAsset report found only about 1.4 percent of homes in town are decreasing in value.

Homes are typically on the market there for about 74 days and people who buy in Wilmington stay in their homes for an average of 19 years.

Other top markets in Massachusetts are Norwood, Danvers, Somerset and Framingham.

Depew, New York came in at No. 1 on the list.