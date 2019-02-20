



SALEM (CBS) – A Salem pot shop is currently unable to sell recreational marijuana due to an inventory issue.

Alternative Therapies Group said in a statement that inventory data has become corrupt in the state’s seed-to-sale-tracking system known as METRC.

“The METRC support team and the Cannabis Control Commission have been working hard to correct the problem, but it is a time-consuming and complex process,” Alternative Therapy Groups said in a statement.

Medical marijuana sales are still taking place without issue. A time frame to resume recreational marijuana transactions is not yet known.

“We deeply regret that we will not be able to honor recreational customers, even those with scheduled appointments, until further notice,” Alternative Therapies Group said.

Alternative Therapies Group opened in December. It became the first recreational marijuana shop in Eastern Massachusetts.