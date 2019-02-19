LAWRENCE (CBS) – The parents of a 1-year-old Lawrence girl have been arrested after she was hospitalized and tested positive for the deadly opioid fentanyl. The girl is expected to survive.

Lawrence Police and investigators from the Department of Children and Families (DCF) were called to Lawrence General Hospital on Monday.

After interviewing the girl’s parents, police obtained a search warrant for their home on Osgood Street. Police found illegal drugs and ammunition that required an FID card to lawfully possess.

The parents, McDanner Pereyra, 27, and Jennifer Ouch, 27, were arrested. They now face charges of drug trafficking and illegal possession of ammunition.

Pereyra and Ouch are expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Lawrence District Court. Additional charges are possible.

The couple’s children are now in DCF custody.